MC5’s WAYNE KRAMER Dead At 75

MC5 co-founder Wayne Kramer has died at the age of 75.

Kramer also served as vocalist and guitarist for MC5 and they released three full-length albums. Kramer also had a solo career beginning with his first album in 1991 with Death Tongue. He would release five solo albums in total with his last being 2002’s Adult World.

His death was announced by a post Instagram with the message:

“Wayne Kramer passed away today peacefully from pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered for starting a revolution in music, culture, and kindness.

“If you would like to honor Wayne, donations are appreciated to his nonprofit organization, Jail Guitar Doors.”