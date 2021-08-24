ME AND THAT MAN To Release New Album In November; Guests Include ABBATH, BLAZE BAYLEY, CHRIS HOLMES, GARY HOLT, And More; "Got Your Tongue" Music Video Streaming

Me And That Man, the blues/dark folk/Americana project from Behemoth mastermind, Adam 'Nergal' Darski, returns today with a brand new song and the announcement of New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2, set for release via Napalm Records on November 19.

The project features an array of special guest vocalists across a diverse range of tracks, with the lead track, "Got Your Tongue", feat. Chris Georgiadis of Turbowolf, arriving today. Full tracklisting, including all guests is detailed below. "Got Your Tongue" is accompanied by an official music video, which you can watch below.

Talking about the new album, Adam 'Nergal' Darski tells us: “Here we go again, mother lovers! New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Volume 2. You guys know the drill, I recruited the best of the best in heavy music to collaborate on some unique tracks me and the Polish, Italian and Ukrainian crew have been working on over the last 18 months. Once again, the result, amazing and the performances, inspired! Thank you, Comrades - Abbath, Alissa, Amalie, Anders, Blaze, Chris G, Chris H, David, Devin, Douglas, Frank, Gary, Hank, Jeff, Kris, M.Goore, Michale, Ralf and Randy. Who knows when we’ll get together to play these songs, but I will try my best to make it happen! Enjoy it everyone!”

Following the chart-breaking and critically acclaimed antecedent, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 (2020), the new offering showcases an abundance of heavy music icons, but this time, it's taken to a whole new level. Experience the likes of Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Mary Goore, Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God), Myrkur, Devin Townsend, David Vincent, Doug Blair (W.A.S.P), Hank von Hell (Turbonegro) and Olve 'Abbath' Eikemo (Immortal, Abbath) intertwining with the album’s collection of occult anthems. This symbiosis of unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, essence of dark outlaw country and a touch of evil you’ll swear was either beamed straight out of hell or the most blackened of churches.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2 will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Sleevepack

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Sun Yellow (Napalm Records worldwide exclusive)

- 1 LP Earbook Marbled Black/Gold “Die Hard Edition” + 48pages booklet + slip mat (Napalm Records worldwide exclusive)

- Digital album

You can pre-order or pre-save here.

Album sleeve artwork by Bartek-Rogalewicz.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hearse Cadillac" (feat. Hank Von Hell, Anders Odden)

"Under The Spell" (feat. Mary Goore)

"All Hope Has Gone" (feat. Blaze Bayley, Gary Holt, Jeff Mantas Dunn)

"Witches Don't Fall In Love" (feat. Kristoffer Rygg)

"Losing My Blues" (feat. Olve Abbath Eikemo, Frank The Baptist, Chris Holmes)

"Coldest Day In Hell" (feat Ralf Gyllenhammar, Douglas Blair)

"Year Of The Snake" (feat. David Vincent)

"Blues & Cocaine" (feat. Michale Graves)

"Silver Halide Echoes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"Goodbye" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Devin Townsend)

"Angel Of Light" (feat. Myrkur)

"Got Your Tongue" (feat. Chris Georgiadis)

"Got Your Tongue" video:

Me And That Man are:

Adam 'Nergal' Darski - Vocals and Guitars

Łukasz Kumański - Drums and Percussion, Backing Vocals

Matteo Bassoli - Bass, Synth and Backing Vocals

Sasha Boole - Guitars, Mouth Harp, Banjo

(Photo - Grzegorz-Gołębiowski)