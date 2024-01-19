MEANSTREAK - The Real Housewives of Heavy Metal, PETRUCCI, PORTNOY & MYUNG, Reunite; Blood Moon EP Due In February

"Meanstreak musically is heavy, melodic, and fun, like hanging out with your besties head banging, singing, and screaming at the top of your lungs on your way to a great concert. So proud of our new music and can’t wait for the world to hear!!!" - Martens Myung

Meanstreak is an all-female metal band from New York, formed in 1985 by guitarists Marlene Portnoy and Rena Sands Petrucci who along with bandmates Bettina France (vocals), Martens Myung (bass), and Yael (drums), forged their way into male dominated territory, becoming one of the first all-female thrash metal bands. With influences such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Metallica, they were true pioneers for women in metal and recorded an album with legendary producer Alex Perialas (Testament, Overkill, Flotsam & Jetsam, Nuclear Assault, S.O.D, M.O.D., Carnivore) at Pyramid Sound in Ithaca, NY.

Meanstreak’s 1988 release Roadkill put them on the metal charts and landed them spots as the supporting act to nationally touring bands such as Overkill, Manowar, Anthrax, Motörhead and others. They headlined shows at legendary clubs such as L’Amour, The Cat Club, The Limelight, CBGB’s and The China Club in NYC, as well as many other famed venues. Their album Roadkill is considered one of the best female thrash metal albums of all time. They disbanded in the early 90’s and recently reunited bringing back their hard hitting, melodic, heavy metal blend to the studio and stage in 2022. Meanstreak recently concluded a US, tour in support of John Petrucci's successful solo tour and reunion with Mike Portnoy. Stay tuned for Meanstreak's latest release, Blood Moon, in February 2024. Watch a teaser video below.

"The Meanstreak reunion has been nothing short of incredible! It’s been almost 30 years and once we were together, it felt like not a day had passed. Making music with these talented ladies has been the highlight of my life and I’m so excited to see what the future holds for all of us." - Marlene Portnoy

"We realized this Meanstreak reunion had to happen when we had a zoom party during the pandemic. We weren’t sure if it would go over after 28 years apart but during a 2-month US tour, the crowds were overwhelmingly supportive and gave us the strength and determination to finish our Blood Moon EP and continue our never-ending journey. We can’t wait to get on the road again and share our new material with our amazing fans!!!" - Rena Sands Petrucci

"Meanstreak as a band is kind of a Gestalt philosophy. I mean Meanstreak has lasted so long because we all perceive ourselves as One Sound. The 5 of us are the sum of its parts. That is, we all bring different attributes that are uniquely ourselves but playing together as a band makes us the One. No one else sounds like us when we are all together. I am she as you are he as you are me – 'Goo goo g’joob'." - Bettina France

"I always thought we had something unique & special. The chemistry and energy is undeniable to witness between the band on and off stage with all the shows and road stories of metal under our belts…We laugh…a lot ! The music ! It all comes right back. (So many reunions of bands we align with since covid hit.) Our two month tour of USA & Canada proved metal horns and fists in the air are alive and well. Our first international appearance and a blast! Would love to get across the big pond, hit Japan, Australia, UK, Europe with my Meanstreak girls - Hell - let’s open for Maiden, King Diamond, Anthrax and Dream Theater all over again ! Passports Ready LFG!" - Yael Ralllis

Meanstreak is:

Bettina France - Vocals

Martens Myung - Bass

Yael Rallis - Drums

Marlene Portnoy - Guitar

Rena Sands Petrucci - Guitar

(Photo - Marissa Ann)