MEAT LOAF: In And Out Of Hell Documentary To Premier On Reelz This Sunday; Video Trailer

Reelz has released a trailer for Meat Loaf: In And Out Of Hell, set to air Sunday, May 23, at 9 PM. Watch below.

Description: Documentary about the life and career of the legendary singer Meat Loaf. From Meat’s early life growing up in Dallas, Texas to his continuing career as singer and entertainer of more than 40 years, we hear from his friends and colleagues about this extraordinary man and his successes and challenges along the way. From Las Vegas, where at the time of filming Meat Loaf was performing at Planet Hollywood, he tells his story in his own words.