MEAT LOAF's Widow Relaunches Late Rock Legend's Facebook Page - "Perhaps Together We Can Begin A Journey"

Legendary rock singer and actor, Meat Loaf (real name Marvin Lee Aday), passed away at the age of 74 back on January 20, 2022. His widow, Deborah, has shared the following message:

"Welcome back everyone! First and foremost, I want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and support you’ve shown the family and friends in recent months after the passing of Meat Loaf – a one-of-a-kind, never duplicated, wild, crazy, and multi-talented human being. He was a true original.

During this absence on Meat’s Facebook page I’ve reflected on a lot of things, not the least of which was his love for all of you. He always said it was his fans that helped keep his passion for music alive, so when he wasn’t touring or out in public at special events, Facebook provided a conduit that allowed him to keep in touch with his fans and friends. So, in honor of my husband, and you - his fans and friends - perhaps together we can begin a journey to keep Meat’s Facebook active. New photos, new stories? With that being said, if you have any thoughts or ideas of what you’d like to see here, please drop a comment below.

Love, Deborah."



(Photo - Webster Public Relations)