MEDEVIL Shares Complex Single “Dead Before Birth”

Medevil is a highly energetic, fast-paced metal band known for their tight songwriting, intense stage presence and roaring vocals. Back in 2016, they released their debut album Conductor Of Storms and this year they are following it up with Mirror In The Darkness, which is dedicated to their late drummer Chris Malcolmson whose drums are recorded on the album. The latest single off this progressive and adventurous new album is “Dead Before Birth” presented with a visualizer video.

The band shares their thoughts on the opening track:

“Kicking things off is ‘Dead Before Birth’, a hard-hitting opening track that begins with a drum-only intro. Featuring complex arrangements, precise timings, and vicious guitar riffs. Between the many different time signatures, dense guitar layers, and menacing chorus, ‘Dead Before Birth’’s goal is to be catchy while also challenging the listener. The lyrics are kept abstract, dealing in a metaphorical sense with the feelings of depression.”

The single was actually the first track they fully completed writing for the album, all the way back in 2017 with the Conductor Of Storms lineup. The song didn’t change too much since then, but it also helped pave the way for the vibe of the album to be in a much more progressive and interesting direction than before. There are more twists that catch you off guard here, and is the perfect way to kick off Mirror In The Darkness. It’s probably their most complicated song rhythmically, and while they didn’t originally write this thinking it should be complex, it seemed to happen naturally with the riffs they were coming up with at the time. Somehow despite that complexity, it’s also extremely catchy.

Mirror In The Darkness comes out on April 7. Pre-order on Bandcamp and receive the digital download of "The Signal".

Tracklisting:

“Dead Before Birth”

“Among Thieves”

“Pray For Me”

“The Signal”

“Smoke And Mirrors”

“Weight Of The Crown”

“Mirror In The Darkness”

“Gateways”

“Veiled”

“No Peace In Rest”

"Dead Before Birth":

"Pray For Me":

“The Signal”:

"Among Thieves" lyric video:

(Photo – Matthew Collingwood)