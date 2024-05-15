Meet TED NUGENT In Dallas This Friday

Want to meet Ted Nugent? Come to the NRA Annual Meeting this Friday, May 17 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, in Dallas, Texas, from 3 - 5 PM. Head to the PURSUIT Channel Booth #8840 for an autograph signing with Ted.

For details on the 2024 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, head here.

Nugent is confirmed to close out the 2024 York State Fair, taking place July 19 - 28 in York, Pennsylvania. Ted will perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 28 at 8 PM.

Tickets are on sale now by phone at 717.848.2596 or at yorkstatefair.com.