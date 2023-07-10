MEGADETH Announce Canadian Date At Caesars Windsor With Special Guests BIOHAZARD

On Thursday, September 21, Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario (Canada) welcomes thrash metal band Megadeth, along with special guest Biohazard, to The Colosseum stage.

From 10 AM on Thursday, July 13 until 10 AM on Friday, July 14, use presale code FBDETH23 to get your tickets before they go on sale to the public. Tickets will be available here.

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September

6 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN

October

6 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

Find Megadeth's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)