MEGADETH Announce Launch Of "Megadeth Digital"; DAVE MUSTAINE Video Message Streaming

Megadeth announce their new nonfungible token (NFT) collection with the following message:

"Introducing Megadeth Digital. Our 5000-piece generative collection featuring Vic Rattlehead brought to life in a new way by our talented artist @haddythecreator. Live on December 22, you’ll have the opportunity to unlock doors in the real and metaverse world alike, gaining access to exclusive merchandise and VIP experiences unlike ever before including chances to collect signed items and one-on-one conversations with the band members themselves. This isn’t just a fan club; it’s a community owned by YOU."

Watch a video message from Dave Mustaine below: