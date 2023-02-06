MEGADETH Announce They Only Come Out At Night - Live At Budokan

Metal icons Megadeth will perform live at the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan for a special global livestream event on February 27, 2023 + on-demand for two days.

Fans will be treated to virtual VIP access to the band pre-show, with an exclusive behind-the-scenes video capturing their trip through Japan. All leading into the band’s first-ever live performance at the world-famous Budokan where they will be performing classic tracks, as well as tracks from their current album, The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead!, including the Grammy nominated single “We’ll Be Back”.

Livestream tickets are on sale now at this location.