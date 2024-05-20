MEGADETH - Backstage And Soundcheck Video From Crush The World Tour Buenos Aires Show Available

Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, TN acts as trainer for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and co. while on the road. He was back on the road with the band in April and has shared backstage and soundcheck video from the band's April 13th show in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Movistar Arena.

Megadeth, alongside founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the Grammy-Award winning band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal's most formidable live acts. Megadeth enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the Crush The World Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.

Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:

August

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

* non Live Nation dates