MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Announces Release Date For His Award Winning Horror Film, Dwellers

Ellefson Flims (Amped/Alliance) have announced an October 12, 2021 release date for their award winning found footage horror film, Dwellers, on Blu-ray/DVD/Digital.

Dwellers is a found footage horror film produced by Grammy award winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and written, directed and starring Drew Fortier. The film has already gained over twenty official selections from film festivals around the world, a number that is still growing. Dwellers has amassed glowing reviews while garnering a plethora of nominations and already winning 5 awards including:

- Best Feature (Screamwriting Festival)

- Best Director (The Thing in the Basement Horror Fest)

- Best Horror Feature (Mad Monster Party Film Fest)

- Best Documentary (Hollywood Blood Horror Festival)

- Most Disturbing Scenes (Horror Bowl Movie Awards)

The physical release is planned to be packed with bonus features. More details to be released in the coming months along with pre-order information.

The film will also be screened virtually on Saturday, March 20, as a part of the HorrorHound Film Festival's Midnight Madness Feature and will hold a special virtual Q&A after the screening that will feature cast members from Dwellers. Ticketing information can be found here.

Dwellers has been described as being, "C.H.U.D. if it were shot like The Blair Witch Project." The film stars: Drew Fortier, James L. Edwards (Her Name Was Christa), Douglas Esper (The Nutshell) and Omar Baig (Let's Make a Movie). Also featuring cameos from the film's producer, David Ellefson, as well as former Mushroomhead vocalist, Jeff Hatrix.

The film's plot is as follows: While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface.

David Ellefson will also be making various appearances throughout the year at horror conventions and fan expos to screen Dwellers.

Dwellers teaser: