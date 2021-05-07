MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Launches New Video Podcast "Backstage With David Ellefson"; FRANK BELLO, JOEY VERA Among Guests

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has launched his brand new on-demand video podcast, called Backstage With David Ellefson, on the Star Worldwide Network.

The video podcast will feature both audio and four camera video production and each episode will be available on-demand. Hosted by Ellefson himself, his first episodes include Frank Bello (Anthrax, Altitudes & Attitude), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Mercyful Fate) and Ellefson’s former Rust In Peace bass tech turned author-chiropractor Dr. Randall Kertz D.C., who’s book The Bassist’s Guide to Injury Management, Prevention and Better Health has become an industry go-to for medical remedies for musicians.

Links to the first episodes can be found below:

A Doctor In The House (wth Dr. Randall Kertz D.C)

Bass-ic Health (with Frank Bello & Joey Vera)

The video podcast was created with legendary Phoenix, AZ morning radio show host Dave “The Mayor” Pratt. Says Ellefson, “Dave (Pratt) and I have known each other for over three decades as he and I have done many on-air interviews at KUPD over the years. He really is the mayor of all things radio here in Phoenix, Arizona so I am honored to have a media home here with him.”

Says Dave Pratt, “As a long-time rock radio personality, I proudly have shared many successful years with my friend David Ellefson. It is appropriate that he founded Ellefson Coffee Co. as the metal icon is pure energy as a musician and an entrepreneur on many levels. Now, you get a backstage pass into David’s inner circle through a worldwide pro video podcast. Welcome to Backstage with David Ellefson on Star Worldwide Networks!”

Ellefson adds, “I’m aiming to have this podcast serve as a platform for fun and engaging conversations between friends and colleagues on a myriad of topics, both in and out of music. Nothing is off limits and I’m excited to see where our guests and topics will take the conversation.”

More information on the show can be found here.

(Graphics by Melody Myers)