MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Talks New Album Nearing Completion - "It's Nice To Be Able To Be A Bit Reflective And Not Just Have To Bang Another Record Out"

During an April 6th interview with Thomas S. Orwat Jr. for Rock Music Star, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discussed the status of Megadeth's follow-up to 2016's Dystopia record. He revealed the album is almost complete.

Ellefson: "I went to Nashville to just put a couple of little, tiny finishing touches on some stuff. We're literally in the final hours of getting everything done. I think Megadeth has made some great records when our backs are against the wall and there's a not a lot of time. I think this is one where we have the luxury of time to sit back and we don't just have to hurry up. In the early days of your career, every minute counts, so you're always working against the clock to jump on to bigger tours and these things. So, ironically, with Covid and everything that's happened, it's sort of slowed the whole pulse and the whole tempo of, obviously the world, but certainly our industry; things have slowed down to a different pace. There's a lot more... maybe a bit more reflecting. It's nice to be able to be a bit reflective on this one and not just have to bang another record out."

Ellefson, has announced his new David Ellefson Bass Chronicles storyteller concert series with four shows across the eastern Midwest US. Each event will be presented as a chronological set filled with songs and stories spanning David's legendary career, along with some deep cuts that have rarely (or never) been performed live from his catalog of work.

The dates, venues and ticket info can be found below.

September

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse (Tickets)

24 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club (Tickets)

25 - Marietta, OH - The Adelphia (Tickets)

26 - Richmond, IN - The Firehouse (Please call the club for ticket information at (765) 488-0312)

Combat Records recording artist Dead By Wednesday will be the direct support on all dates.

The David Ellefson Bass Chronicles band will be comprised of Ellefson, Andre Vanchot (Eddie Ojeda Band) on vocals, drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (Dead By Wednesday) and guitarists Dave Sharpe (Dead By Wednesday) and Drew Fortier (Bang Tango), who also co-wrote Rock Star Hitman (Ellefson Book Co.) with Ellefson and is the writer, director, and star of Dwellers (Ellefson Films) which is the award winning found footage horror film produced by David Ellefson that will be released on Blu Ray/DVD/Digital on October 12 via Ellefson Films.

Says Ellefson, “I’m excited to head out and hit the stage again as we’re preparing a special list of songs, including some rarities which have never been performed live.”

VIP dinner packages will be available for each show, as well as copies of Ellefson’s new fictional book Rock Star Hitman (The Sledge Chronicles) and other concert merchandise. A behind the scenes video and teaser screening of the upcoming Dwellers film is also being arranged at select events.

Ellefson continues, “People are excited about live shows again so we’re approaching these events like a traveling pop-up experience where you can catch a show, see a flick, buy some merch, and even break bread with the band at the VIP dinners. So, get ready for a full night out!”

More information on the events, including VIP Dinner purchases, can be found here.

* All events will adhere to local ordinances of COVID-19 safety including the use of masks, social distancing or other mandates which could be in effect during these dates.

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti / Frisketti Photo)