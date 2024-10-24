MEGADETH - Bloodstock's "Megadeth Week" Continues With "Symphony Of Destruction" Pro-Shot Live Video

Bloodstock Festival recently announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances."

Having previously released the live video for "Sweating Bullets", Bloodstock continues "Megadeth Week" with professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Symphony Of Destruction".

A message states: "Get ready for a thrash metal masterpiece as Megadeth takes command of the Bloodstock Open Air 2023 stage! On August 13th, the metal legends delivered a headlining performance that fans have been anticipating for years. This video showcases their iconic live rendition of 'Symphony Of Destruction', one of their most powerful and fan-favorite tracks that had the crowd roaring.

"Megadeth, one of the most requested headliners in Bloodstock's recent history, delivered an unforgettable set filled with intensity, energy, and the razor-sharp musicianship they are known for. Led by the legendary Dave Mustaine, the band tore through hit after hit, leaving no doubt as to why they remain at the top of the thrash metal world. From the precision of Mustaine’s shredding to the pounding rhythm section, their performance was nothing short of epic.

"Whether you experienced the chaos in the pit or are catching up from home, this video brings you right into the heart of the action at one of the UK’s biggest metal festivals. Don’t miss this blistering performance of 'Symphony of Destruction'."

Watch the band perform "Sweating Bullets" below:

Upcoming "Megadeth Week" videos:

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"