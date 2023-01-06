MEGADETH Confirmed For 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Megadeth are the latest act confirmed for this year's edition of Blue Ridge Rock Festival, taking place September 7-10, 2023 in Alton, Virginia.

Acts previously confirmed for the festival include Pantera, Coal Chamber, Jinjer, Vince Neil, Scott Stapp, Static-X, Atreyu, Drowning Pool, Finger Eleven, Nonpoint, and many more.

For complete festival details and ticket information, head here.



Megadeth recently unleashed Killing Time: Chapter V, the next instalment of their epic multi-part short film being released alongside the track “Killing Time” from their new studio album.

The thundering track “Killing Time,” with its hooky, idiosyncratic rhythmic elements, escapist acoustic passages, and mesmerizing twin-guitar interplay, perfectly sets an ominous, moody backdrop for Megadeth’s new video Killing Time: Chapter V. In this latest instalment we continue to follow our anti-hero Vic Rattlehead as he brutally crushes the dark forces of the dead to rescue the imprisoned souls of his wife and son while laying to waste all that stand in his way. Created by Dave Mustaine and produced by Rafael Pensado, Director Leo Liberti once again brings another chapter in this bloody saga to brilliant, cinematic life.

Last month Megadeth earned their 13th Grammy® nomination for Best Metal Performance for the song “We’ll Be Back” from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!. Featuring twelve new tracks, album is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners.

The record is also available as a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).”

The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover. All configurations can now be ordered, here.