MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Breaks Down "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" In New Drumeo Video

In the new Drumeo clip below, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren breaks down the iconic drumming behind "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due", the legendary track from the band's acclaimed album, Rust In Peace.

Drumeo: "Huge thanks to Dirk for not only breaking down this incredible song, but also for keeping the spirit of the late Nick Menza alive through his amazing drumming. As we journey back to Megadeth's iconic era, it's evident how much Dirk admires the band's history and the remarkable talents that shaped it."

On Thursday, September 21, Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario welcomes Megadeth, along with special guest Biohazard, to The Colosseum stage.

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September

6 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN

October

6 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

Find Megadeth's complete tour itinerary here.