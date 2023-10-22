MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Learns How To Play BLINK- 182 Single "Edging" As Fast As Possible - "TRAVIS BARKER Is Amazing" (Video)

Drumeo has released a new clip featuring Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren accompanied by the following message:

"He's back! Watch Dirk Verbeuren, the drummer for Megadeth, as he takes on the challenge of quickly learning 'Edging' from the new Blink-182 album, One More Time. Tune in to see how Dirk approaches the task of learning a song as fast as possible!"

Previously, Verbeuren took the challenge of hearing The Killers song, "Mr. Brightside", for the first time - without drums - and teaching himself how to play the song. Check out the video below.

Drumeo; "Dirk's incredible drumming skills effortlessly transform 'Mr. Brightside' into his own unique masterpiece, showcasing the value of learning songs quickly for session work. He also highlights the importance of having techniques and tricks for memorization and sight-reading, allowing him to effortlessly master the song with ease."