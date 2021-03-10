MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Pays Tribute To ENTOMBED A.D. Singer L-G PETROV - "He Was A Real Originator Who Always Remained Humble And True To Himself"

On March 8th it was revealed that legendary Entombed/Entombed A.D. singer Lars-Göran “L-G” Petrov has passed away at the age of 49 after suffering from incurable bile duct cancer.

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren has paid tribute to Petrov:

"My heart is broken. L-G Petrov left us at just 49 years old.

I fell in love with Entombed upon first hearing Left Hand Path back in '90. Since then L-G's one of a kind vocals and witty lyrics have been an omnipresent soundtrack to my life. He was a real originator who always remained humble and true to himself.

This photo was taken on August 15th, 2008 at Brutal Assault festival. I'm thankful I got to tell L-G how much his music means to me that day. Much strength to his family, friends and bandmates in this time of grief.

Life goes on, life goes on. Towards death in the fast lane...

Rest easy, L-G."

Entombed A.D. issued the following statement regarding Petrov's passing::

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.

Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: ‘I will never die, it will never die.’ And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.

R.I.P. L-G Petrov.”

BraveWords is devasted and offers up our deepest condolences to L-G’s family, friends and fans. L-G can be heard growling on these game-changing Entombed albums: Left Hand Path (1990), Wolverine Blues (1993) and DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight and Speak the Truth (1997).