MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Pays Tribute To Former SCARVE Bandmate GUILLAUME BIDEAU - "You Were A True Friend"

Denmark's Mnemic are suffering the loss of their lead vocalist, Guillaume Bideau. He was a member of French metallers Scarve from 1998 - 2006, which was launched in 1994 by current Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren and guitarist Patrick Martin. Verbeuren has shared the following tribute to Bideau:

"Guillaume, it's with a devastated heart that I write these words. I remember our first meeting in 1999 (edit: might have been 1998) like it was yesterday. You came to see me at my little apartment in Nancy reaching out with a fake hand, which fell to the ground when I shook it, leaving me perplexed. You were without a doubt expecting a burst of laughter. Your omnipresent humor was contagious. Even when you got angry, you were damn funny. During the recording of Scarve's second album, you insisted that we all listen to Type O Negative's October Rust when going to bed, night after night, until Sylvain and I got fed up and decided to hide your CD-R... only for you to pull out a second identical one the same evening.

You were a brilliant, non-conformist, stubborn and tenacious artist. Beyond that, you were a true friend. You didn't hesitate to join me when I was reluctant to go on a long drive through France (we listened to the first Fantômas album on repeat). At my wedding in 2006, your presence and exuberant personality remain among my fondest memories.

You didn't care what other people said. You did what you wanted and you lived your own way. I'm gonna miss you terribly, my friend... Rest in peace."

Mnemic released the following statement with regards to Bideau's passing

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce that our beloved friend and singer, Guillaume Bideau, has passed away at the age of 44.

We are absolutely devastated and at a complete loss for words at this point in time, as it feels very unreal and completely unfair."

"Guillaume was an incredible friend with a unique personality. A great entertainer and just an overall good guy who touched many people around the world. He will be greatly missed and his humor, laughter and spirit will live with us forever.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends around the world.

Rest in peace, Guillaume."

Guillaume sang on three Mnemic albums: Passenger (2007), Sons Of The System (2010), and Mnemesis (2012).

