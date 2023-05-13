MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Shares "Tornado Of Souls" Drum Cam Footage From Ottawa Show

Megadeth is storming the world in 2023 with their Crush The World tour in support of their 2022 opus The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! The band played in Ottawa, Ontario at the Canadian Tire Center on May 9th, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren has shared "Tornado Of Souls" drun cam footage from the gig. Check it out below.

Dates for Megadeth’s Crush The World Tour are available below. Head to megadeth.com/tour for more ticket and tour info.

Crush The World Tour:

May

13 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

15 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre

June

24 – Tampa, FL

July

16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek

26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023

29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock

31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

August

2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest

4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten

13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air

16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai

17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena

19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest

22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg

27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival

September

1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway

22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway

October

6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock