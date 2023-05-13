MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Shares "Tornado Of Souls" Drum Cam Footage From Ottawa Show
Megadeth is storming the world in 2023 with their Crush The World tour in support of their 2022 opus The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! The band played in Ottawa, Ontario at the Canadian Tire Center on May 9th, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren has shared "Tornado Of Souls" drun cam footage from the gig. Check it out below.
Dates for Megadeth’s Crush The World Tour are available below. Head to megadeth.com/tour for more ticket and tour info.
Crush The World Tour:
May
13 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
15 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre
June
24 – Tampa, FL
July
16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek
26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023
29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock
31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
August
2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest
4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten
13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air
16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai
17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena
19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest
22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg
27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival
September
1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway
22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway
October
6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock