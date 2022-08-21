MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video From US Tour Kick-Off Show Streaming
August 21, 2022, 22 minutes ago
On August 19th, Megadeth kicked off their Summer / Fall 2022 US tour as support for Five Finger Death Punch in Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Dystopia"
"Trust"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Five Finger Death Punch / Megadeth / The Hu / Fire From The Gods tour dates are as follows:
August
23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September
1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**
23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**
28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October
1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
** = no Megadeth