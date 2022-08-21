MEGADETH - Fan-Filmed Video From US Tour Kick-Off Show Streaming

On August 19th, Megadeth kicked off their Summer / Fall 2022 US tour as support for Five Finger Death Punch in Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Dystopia"

"Trust"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Five Finger Death Punch / Megadeth / The Hu / Fire From The Gods tour dates are as follows:

August

23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September

1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**

23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October

1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

** = no Megadeth