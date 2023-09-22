MEGADETH - Former Members DAVID ELLEFSON, CHRIS POLAND, JEFF YOUNG And CHUCK BEHLER Confirm Appearance At The Hollywood Show

Former Megadeth members - David Ellefson, Jeff Young, Chris Poland and Chuck Behler - have confirmed their appearance at the Hollywood Show, taking place October 6-7 at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel in Burbank, CA.

The guys will be available for photo ops, a meet & greet, and will sign memorabilia.

Watch the video below, and find complete details on The Hollywood Show, here.