MEGADETH - Former Members DAVID ELLEFSON, JEFF YOUNG And CHRIS POLAND To Perform Together At Days Of The Dead Convention

Former Megadeth members, David Ellefson (bass), Jeff Young (guitar) and Chris Poland (guitar), are set to perform at the Days Of The Dead horror and pop culture convention, scheduled for November 18 - 20 at Crowne Plaza O'Hare in Rosemont, Illinois.

Organizers state: "Days Of The Dead is thrilled to announce our friends in Hardwired: A Tribute To Metallica will be joining us in Chicago, Saturday November 18 at 10 PM. Hardwired will be playing a set of old and new Metallica classics.

"But that's not all!! We will have David Ellefson (Megadeth 1983 - 2021), Chris Poland (Megadeth 1984 - 1987) and Jeff Young (Megadeth 1987 - 1989) on hand to play a VERY special set of thrash classics. Performance is open to anyone with a Days Of The Dead ticket. V.I.P. pass holders will have early entrance to the event."

