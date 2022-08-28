MEGADETH - Front Row Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Irvine Show Streaming

Megadeth are currently on a national US tour in support of their new studio album, The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, being released on September 2, 2022. The tour kicked off in Portland on Friday, August 19, and concludes on October 15 in Salt Lake City, UT.

On August 24th, hey performed to a packed house at Five Points Amphitheater in Irvine, CA. Live Rock Music by Scott Perry has shared footage of the entire show shot from the front row, as well as a recap of the VIP meet & greet experience. CHeck out the clip below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

"We’ll Be Back" (live debut)

"Sweating Bullets"

"Dystopia"

"Trust"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Following the Irvine show, Megadeth were presented with plaques to commemorate the RIAA certification for platinum sales of 1992’s Symphony of Destruction, and the gold status of 1986’s Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying? and 1990’s 'Holy Wars…The Punishment Due'.