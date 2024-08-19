MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Confirms A New Signature Les Paul Is In The Works

In the latest issue of Guitarist magazine, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine confirmed that a new signature Les Paul is definitely in the works.

The collaboration has been teased both by Mustaine and his guitar tech, Bryan Jones, since 2022.

Mustaine: "I love what’s going on with my Gibson relationship. I look at a lot of that stuff. We’re doing some models, like the Flying V with 24 frets, and we’ve talked about a couple of others and are making them perfect. One of those is the Dave Mustaine Les Paul. It will play like a beast, be a 24-fret guitar, and have the heel shaved down."

As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce its partnership with Dave Mustaine, with the addition of the newly released Dave Mustaine Strap and Strings Collection. The Gibson Dave Mustaine Strap and Strings Collection is available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers and on gibson.com.

Dave Mustaine worked closely with Gibson to create a string set with the features and specifications that bring out the best in his signature Gibson electric guitars. His new Gibson Dave Mustaine Signature String Set delivers the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance that he requires. These are the strings that Mustaine uses on all of the electric guitars that he plays on tour because they’re the loudest, best-performing strings he’s ever used. All Dave Mustaine strings are made in the USA with nickel-plated steel, a reinforced carbon core for exceptional tone, sustain, and durability, and have alternating black and green ball ends for easy identification when restringing. Dave Mustaine strings are available in Mustaine’s preferred gauges: .010, 013, .017, .030, .042, and .052.

Above: The Dave Mustaine Strap and Strings Collection pictured with the Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard in Silver Metallic finish

The new Gibson-exclusive Dave Mustaine Strap was created specifically for Mustaine and his arsenal of Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer guitars. This Dave Mustaine Strap arrives in high-quality, full-grain black leather and is embossed with Vic Rattlehead artwork and Dave Mustaine’s “Silhouette” icon, it is widely adjustable from 44" - 65".

Above: The Gibson Dave Mustaine strap

Above: a closeup of the Gibson Dave Mustaine Strap

