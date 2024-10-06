MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Guests On AXS TV's Vinyl Obsession, Talks Albums That Have Inspired Him

In the AXS TV clip below, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth joins Vinyl Obsession host, Eric Young, to talk about all things music, including some of the albums that have inspired him over the years.

Bloodstock Festival organizers recently announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances"

October 21, 2 PM: "Sweating Bullets"

October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"

Check out a teaser video below: