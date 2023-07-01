MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE On His Current Relationship With METALLICA - "I Wish Them The Very, Very Best, And Now It's All About Coming From A Place Of Happiness"

Speaking with Liz Barnes for Raised On Radio, Megadeth frontman / founder Dave Mustaine discussed the band's 40th Anniversary, his relationship with Metallica, the latest Megadeth album The Sick, The Dying And The Dead, and more.

With regards to his on-again / off-again feud with his former Metallica bandmates, Mustaine offered the following:

"We've (Megadeth) had adversity against us since the beginning because of Metallica. The funny thing about is that we're friends now, but what happened happened, and it's in public belief that there's some kind of beef between us, and there really isn't. As much as back in the day we talked about it from a negative point of view, I prefer to talk about it from a positive place now, a place of forgiveness and of healing. Those guys went through a lot of stuff themselves, and I did too. You've got two of the biggest bands in metal that started from the same place, had their growing pains, came to the realization that it was just a bunch of hard feelings and a bunch of hurt people. And hurt people hurt people. I wish them the very, very best, and now it's all about just coming from a place of happiness. I think if you have that kind of attitude, you can't help but succeed."

On April 11, 1983, Mustaine was fired from Metallica just prior to the band recording their debut album, Kill 'Em All, due to substance abuse and personal conflicts with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. As Metallica's lead guitarist since 1981, Mustaine had composed some of the group's early songs and helped hone the band into a tight live unit. Following his dismissal, Mustaine "vowed revenge" by forming a band that was faster and heavier than Metallica.