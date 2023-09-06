MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE On METALLICA - "I Loved Playing With Those Guys; I Look Back On That Time With A Lot Of Fondness" (Video)

Germany's Rock Antenne caught up with Megadeth at Summer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, and during the interview frontman Dave Mustaine was asked about his history with Metallica. Mustaine was fired from Metallica in April 1983 due to "alcoholism, drug abuse, overly aggressive behavior, and personal clashes with founding members." He co-wrote four songs that appear on Metallica's Kill 'Em All record, and co-wrote two songs that eventually appeared on the 1984 Metallica album, Ride the Lightning.

Mustaine: "I loved playing with those guys, but it was meant for a season, and I look back on that time with a lot of fondness. I used to not, because I was still hurt from losing my job, but now I know, basically, that things happen for a reason, no matter what they are, and whether I was still in that group or not, that was outta my hands. And once I accept those things… acceptance is the key to all of my problems today. If there's something happening in my life and I can't change it, and I spend my time wasting energy and effort to try and change something I cannot change, man, you're gonna go nuts. So I've chosen to find the happier things in life."

Check out the complete interview below, where Mustaine confirms there are at least two more records are on the list. He also talks about his favourite fan moments and who - in his opinion - is one of the best rock singers right now.

Megadeth has announced guitarist Kiko Loureiro will miss the Crush The World North American tour dates due to the “difficult challenges” from being a dad that “works away from home.”

Wintersun / Smackbound guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari will replace Kiko. The tour begins tomorrow in Albuquerque, NM.

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN

27 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena

29 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

30 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October

3 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

5 – Reno, NV – Theatre At The Grand Sierra Resort

6 - Sacramento,

Find Megadeth's complete tour itinerary here.