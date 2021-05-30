MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Posts Memorial Day Weekend Video Message, Announces Signature Beer "Flash Sale"

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has posted a new video message on Twitter for Memorial Day Weekend, announcing a Craftshack "flash sale" for the band's signature beers available through Unibroue, À Tout Le Monde and Saison 13.

Go to Craftshack here for details.

Our Memorial Day Flash Sale is happening now at @Craftshackbeer! Get an 18 Pack of Unibroue Megadeth Beer and save $30. Pack includes 12 cans of Saison 13 + 6 bottles of A Tout le Monde, plus FREE Shipping. Order now through the weekend here: https://t.co/yuOsWAh2pG pic.twitter.com/AdpnRTyQE7 — Megadeth (@Megadeth) May 29, 2021

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson broke his silence following his dismissal from the band last week.

“Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me,” Ellefson says in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I am taking this time to be with my family,” he continued. “I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour.”

Read more at Rolling Stone.