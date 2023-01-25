MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Responds To KERRY KING Calling Him "A F**king Great Guitar Player" - "It’s Not Every Day One Of The Most Fearsome Guitarists In The World Gives You A Compliment Like This"

In recent interview with Metal Hammer, found here, Slayer guitarist Kerry King spoke highly of Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's ability as a guitar player, going back to when Mustaine was still with Metallica.

King: "“They were great at that point. They were ahead of us by at least 16 months to a year. They were doing originals and we were still doing covers. I think we opened for Metallica with Mustaine, I can’t recall, but I know me and Dave (Lombardo / drums) definitely saw them in a club and we were blown away by Mustaine. Still to this day, he’s a fucking great guitar player. It was very awesome, it wasn’t big clubs, you could see from anywhere, and I was very enamoured with seeing Mustaine play these insane leads and James (Hetfield) playing these insane rhythms and barking out these lyrics."

Mustaine has thanked King publicly for the compliment via Twitter. Check out his response below.