MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Talks Battle With Throat Cancer - "It Made Me Take Into Consideration Life In General; How Much Do I Really Appreciate The People Around Me?"
May 3, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Guesting on the Full Metal Jackie radio show, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine discussed his May 2019 throat cancer diagnosis. Mustaine was given a clean bill of health in October 2019
Mustaine: "I don't even think about it anymore, but it was something that made me take into consideration life in general. Not so much what I do when I get onstage but just how much do I really appreciate the people around me? How much do I have a capacity in my heart to tolerate people that get on my nerves? Am I gonna send somebody away mad at each other and never see 'em again? It's been a real eye-opening experience.
"I would just encourage people to be healthy, kick ass, take down names. And if you're an adult male and you have any respect for yourself and the people around you that love you, go get yourself checked up."
