MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE To Host Ozzy's Boneyard On Monday

Megadeth vocalist / guitarist Dave Mustaine will take over Ozzy's Boneyard on Sirius XM channel 38 this Monday, July 5, from 12pm - 6 pm ET. Listen here.

In celebration of the upcoming Metal Tour Of The Year, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has just joined the Cameo platform to connect with you all for a limited time! The thrash metal icon is charging $150 per video.

In a short video message, Mustaine states: "Hey, I'm Dave Mustaine and I'd like to invite you to have me send a personalized greeting from Cameo for you to your friends. I can say Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah — whatever. Or my personal favorite is, like, F***. No, we won't get into that here. But I will tell you that if you do have me do a Cameo for you, a portion of the proceeds will go to charities that I support."

The aforementioned Metal Tour Of The Year features Megadeth and Lamb Of God, who will be joined by special guests Trivium and In Flames, heralding the long-awaited return to the stage for these bands, who are every bit as excited about these historic and not-to-be-missed shows as fans are. Watch a video trailer below.

Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will finally embark on their first North American tour since 2017.

Speaking on the long-awaited announcement of the rescheduled run, Megadeth’s leader and frontman, Dave Mustaine says: “Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

Lamb Of God pressed ahead with the release of their crushing self-titled album, Lamb Of God, which was one of the best-selling metal albums of 2020. The band now looks to take the show on the road as they return to the stage for the first time since the release of the record.

Randy Blythe, inimitable frontman of Lamb Of God, adds: “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together— I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with Lamb Of God. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE...”

Trivium’s Matthew Kiichi Heafy adds: “The Metal Tour Of The Year couldn’t be stopped by anything. It is still happening, and we can’t wait to bring back shows with this monumental tour. We’re ready. Are you?”

With In Flames singer, Anders Fridén stating: “I can’t really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone The Metal Tour Of The Year. This setup is long overdue and we can’t wait to finally make it happen.”

Produced by Live Nation, the epic, rescheduled tour will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.