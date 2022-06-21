MEGADETH - Gibson Introduces Limited DAVE MUSTAINE Flying V EXP Rust In Peace Artist Model With Alien Tech Green Finish; Video

Gibson introduces the limited Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Rust In Peace. Named after the album that set a new standard for heavy metal, this guitar will rock you out of this world with its Alien Tech Green finish.

The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V™ EXP Rust In Peace Artist model delivers the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance that Dave demands. The 25.5” scale mahogany neck has an ebony fretboard with a compound fretboard radius, 24 medium jumbo frets, two-tone green/pearloid Rust In Peace diamond inlays, an Explorer™-style headstock with Grover® Mini Rotomatic® tuners with Kidney buttons, a Graph Tech® nut, and Dave Mustaine's signature on the truss rod cover.

The mahogany Flying V-style body is equipped with a Tune-O-Matic™ bridge, a Stop Bar tailpiece, and a Dave Mustaine signature Seymour Duncan® Thrash Factor pickup set. The Alien Tech Green nitrocellulose lacquer finish is complemented by black chrome hardware. A Rust In Peace custom hardshell case is also included, with a Dave Mustaine Signature Richter Strap inside the case. Grab one now before they fly off the shelf.

For more information, head here. Watch the video below: