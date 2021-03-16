MEGADETH - Glow In The Dark Tees Available Now

Megadeth's store has been updated to include a line of glow in the dark tees. Shop here.

The Megadeth 'Vic Head Glow Black Tee' features a glow in the dark Vic head design. The Megadeth 'Cloud Flame Tee' features a vibrant Vic inspired fire design complete with glow in the dark art on the sleeves. The Megadeth 'Glow In The Dark Heads Tee' features a glow in the dark design of the members of Megadeth, complete with the Megadeth logo.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently guested on The Dan Chan Show and offered an update on the band's new studio album, which is currently in the works and, according to Ellefson, nearing completion.

Ellefson: "The new Megadeth album is almost done, rounding the corners into the final final. It's funny because we'd kind of been working on it for four years. Covid, of course, last year changed the course of everything, and Dave (Mustaine) went through throat cancer treatments the year before that. So, there have been some diversions, but at the same time, the record's always been being worked on. My view is that it's probably kind of been in the works similar to Dystopia (2016); we're almost on the exact same timeline of when it's gonna be finished, mixed and delivered. The fact that we've been able to work diligently on it and not sort of be boxed into a tour that would then get canceled or postponed, it's actually been good. In hindsight, it's all working out just fine."

Check out the complete interview below:

During a January 9 session of the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass, frontman Dave Mustaine leaked the following information about Megadeth's forthcoming 16th studio album, which will be the follow-up to Dystopia, released in 2016.

According to Mustaine, "The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead. We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything." Hear the audio at this location.