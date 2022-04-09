MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - "I Would Say DAVE MUSTAINE Is Better Than He Was In The Last Year Before The Cancer"
April 9, 2022, 2 days ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro recently guested on The Chuck Shute Pocast. During the interview, found below, he discussed the band' upcioming tour with Lamb of God, bassist James LoMenzo's band member status, drummer Dirk Verbeuren, frontman Dave Mustaine's health, and more.
On Dave Mustaine's health
Kiko: "I would say Dave is better than he was in the last year before the cancer. He did all the treatment in 2019, and then we went to Europe, January 2020, just before the pandemic, and everybody was kind of worried to see if he would be able to because it was almost like a year with not playing live, because of the cancer. And also because we were also recording the album. But actually, he was just better. I was thinking that maybe he needs more time. I thought, well, that it's gonna be too much for him. But actually, he did great."
Don’t miss Megadeth and Lamb of God on Leg 2 of The Metal Tour of the Year with special guests Trivium and In Flames beginning April 9 in Las Vegas, NV before wrapping May 19 in Quebec City, QC (Canada). Tickets and VIP packages here.
Dates:
April
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena
10 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
14 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
15 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * No Trivium
May
3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre