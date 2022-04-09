MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - "I Would Say DAVE MUSTAINE Is Better Than He Was In The Last Year Before The Cancer"

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro recently guested on The Chuck Shute Pocast. During the interview, found below, he discussed the band' upcioming tour with Lamb of God, bassist James LoMenzo's band member status, drummer Dirk Verbeuren, frontman Dave Mustaine's health, and more.

On Dave Mustaine's health

Kiko: "I would say Dave is better than he was in the last year before the cancer. He did all the treatment in 2019, and then we went to Europe, January 2020, just before the pandemic, and everybody was kind of worried to see if he would be able to because it was almost like a year with not playing live, because of the cancer. And also because we were also recording the album. But actually, he was just better. I was thinking that maybe he needs more time. I thought, well, that it's gonna be too much for him. But actually, he did great."

Don’t miss Megadeth and Lamb of God on Leg 2 of The Metal Tour of the Year with special guests Trivium and In Flames beginning April 9 in Las Vegas, NV before wrapping May 19 in Quebec City, QC (Canada). Tickets and VIP packages here.

Dates:

April

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena

10 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

15 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * No Trivium

May

3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre