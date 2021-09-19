MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Invited MARTY FRIEDMAN To Play On Open Source Solo Album "To Show That Music Is Not A Competition"

Guitar World has published an in-depth review of Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro's latest solo album, Open Source, complete with an interview. During the breakdown of the record, Loureiro addresses his decision to have former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman guest on the track "Imminent Threat".

Loureiro: "One of the worst things about the internet is how people are comparing you with other guitarists. I’m exaggerating, but for the past five years, most phrases on the internet that have 'Kiko' and 'Megadeth' in them have 'Marty Friedman' in the same paragraph, right? 'I prefer Kiko!' or 'I prefer Marty!'

I thought the greatest message would be to have Marty Friedman (on the record), not only because he was the Megadeth guy, but to show that music is not a competition. The best way to show that I’m into this open-source, collaborative vibe is to bring the guy over as a guest."

Read the complete review and interview here.

Loureiro released Open Source in July 2020. Get the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream: