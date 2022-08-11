MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO On DAVE MUSTAINE Writing / Recording New Album During Cancer Treatment - "Nothing Can Destroy This Guy"

Following is an excerpt from Guitar World's latest issue, which features Megadeth frontman / founder Dave Mustaine and guitart Kiko Loureiro discussing the making of the band's new album, The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! while Mustaine was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Loureiro: "I could see he was tired. He was coming from chemo and he was still showing up for work every day. When you see him doing this, you’re like, 'Fuck yeah, let’s work on this album, man!' It was very inspiring to see him come in and pick up his guitar and not slow down. The songs, the whole thing. Everything was there. Nothing can destroy this guy, you know? We were like, 'Are you sure you want to work today? If you go home, we can still work on some stuff.' And he’d always say, 'No way.' He wanted to be there. And he put everything into the songs."

Mustaine: "It was great to work with Kiko and Dirk (Verbeuren / drums) for three months in Nashville in the summer of 2019 to make these demos into songs. I would get to the studio and they would all greet me with hugs, high fives and pats on the back. All I got was encouragement. I’d play something and it was: 'Great solo, Dave.' Just encouragement, encouragement, encouragement. And I think besides making a great record, we’ve made a great band."

To read Guitar World's full interview with Mustaine and Loureiro – which, among other topics, also touches on their different playing styles, and the solo that led to Marty Friedman's exit from the band – pick up a copy of the October issue at Magazines Direct.

Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7" featuring "We’ll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring" (Live).'The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound Of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be pre-ordered here.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy Award winning Dystopia, while pushing forward musically and marking Mustaine’s recent triumph over throat cancer. Reuniting visionary Megadeth leader and sonic architect Dave Mustaine with co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together helmed 2016’s Dystopia, the album was recorded at Mustaine’s home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. Bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record the album. With the kick off of Megadeth’s recent tour, Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo rejoined the Megadeth family as permanent bass player.

Dave Mustaine enthuses: “For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place. I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

Featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest songwriting while also incorporating writing from the rest of the band, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! brings together everything that’s exhilarating and distinctive about Megadeth. From the blistering throwback fury of "Night Stalkers" (featuring icon Ice-T) and first single "We’ll Be Back", to the more mid-tempo and melodic "Soldier On!", and the very personal title track, with its enthralling twists and turns.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! melds the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate solos, and adventurous spirit the quartet are known for, all laced with signature virtuosity and precision and Mustaine’s singular sardonic snarl. This album combines all the crushing musical motifs that have made Megadeth both repeat metal disruptors and revered genre flagbearers.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time"

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"

"Police Truck"

"This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)" (feat. Sammy Hagar)

"Night Stalkers"