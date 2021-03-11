MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Practices Arpeggios On Guitar In New Video Tutorial
March 11, 2021, an hour ago
An arpeggio is defined as, "the sounding of the notes of a chord in rapid succession instead of simultaneously." In the video below, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro displays this technique.
In the following video, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro can be seen performing a playthrough of his song, "Black Ice":
"Black Ice" appears on Kiko Loureiro's 2020 solo album, Open Source. Order your copy here, and find a full audio stream below.
Tracklisting:
"Overflow
"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"
"Imminent Threat"
"Liquid Times"
"Sertão"
"Vital Signs"
"Dreamlike"
"Black Ice"
"In Motion"
"Running With The Bulls"
"Du Monde"
Album stream: