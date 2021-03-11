MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Practices Arpeggios On Guitar In New Video Tutorial

An arpeggio is defined as, "the sounding of the notes of a chord in rapid succession instead of simultaneously." In the video below, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro displays this technique.

In the following video, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro can be seen performing a playthrough of his song, "Black Ice":

"Black Ice" appears on Kiko Loureiro's 2020 solo album, Open Source. Order your copy here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream: