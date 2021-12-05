MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Reveals Home Studio Guitars In New Behind-The-Scenes Video

December 5, 2021, 3 hours ago

In his latest video clip, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro shares a look at some of his home studio guitars.

Loureiro recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from the band's last show of 2021, which took place at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on September 28th.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"
"The Threat Is Real"
"Sweating Bullets"
"She-Wolf"
"Trust"
"Conquer or Die!"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony of Destruction"
"Peace Sells"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"



