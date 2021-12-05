MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Reveals Home Studio Guitars In New Behind-The-Scenes Video

In his latest video clip, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro shares a look at some of his home studio guitars.

Loureiro recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from the band's last show of 2021, which took place at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on September 28th.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Sweating Bullets"

"She-Wolf"

"Trust"

"Conquer or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"