MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Reveals Home Studio Guitars In New Behind-The-Scenes Video
December 5, 2021, 3 hours ago
In his latest video clip, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro shares a look at some of his home studio guitars.
Loureiro recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from the band's last show of 2021, which took place at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on September 28th.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"The Threat Is Real"
"Sweating Bullets"
"She-Wolf"
"Trust"
"Conquer or Die!"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony of Destruction"
"Peace Sells"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"