MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Behind-The-Scenes And Live Video From Inkcarceration 2023

Inkcarceration 2023 took place earlier this month at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Megadeth was on the bill, and guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared a behind-the-scenes video. Check it out below.

Danny Wimmer Presents recently released the official after movie for Inkcarceration 2023. A message states:

"Three days in Mansfield, OH at the infamous Ohio State Reformatory proved to be one for the history books. Breaking attendance records, fans raged to over 60 bands over 3 days on 3 stages, all while experiencing a once in a lifetime site of the Ohio State Reformatory."

Watch the video below:

Marty Friedman joined Megadeth onstage at their performance at Wacken Open Air this weekend. The former Megadeth guitarist took part in four songs – “Trust”, “Tornado Of Souls”, “Symphony Of Destruction”, and “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due”.

Friedman first reunited with his former band earlier this year in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan arena.