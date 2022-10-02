MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Behind-The-Scenes And Performance Footage From SiriusXM's Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion
Megadeth performed on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion, hosted by Eddie Trunk, in early September. Guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared behidn-the-scenes footage from the day. Check it out below.
Video of the band performing the tracks "Holy Wars", "We'll Be Back" and "Symphony Of Destruction" for Trunk Nation L.A Invasion can be viewed below.