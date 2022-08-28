MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From US Tour Kick-Off Show

In the clip below, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro takes the fans behind-the-scenes leading up to the band's first show on the Five Finger Death Punch support tour through the US.

Kiko: "Back on the road, breakfast at noon and 'Tornado Of Souls' rehearsal."

On August 24th, Megadeth performed at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA supporting Five Finger Death Punch. They performed the first single, "We'll Be Back" from their forthcoming album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! live for the first time. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

"We’ll Be Back" (live debut)

"Sweating Bullets"

"Dystopia"

"Trust"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"