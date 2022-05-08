MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Footage Of Final Rehearsal For The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022; "Dystopia", "Take No Prisoners" And More
May 8, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Checking in from the road, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared more behind-the-scenes footage. This time it's the band's final rehearsal for their current leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames.
Starting Rehearsal
"Dystopia"
Kiko Loureiro Guitar Academy
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"
"Take No Prisoners"
Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 are as listed:
May
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre