MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares More Rehearsal Footage For The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022; "Sweating Bullets", "Trust" And More
May 1, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Checking in from the road, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared more behind-the-scenes footage from from the band's rehearsal sessions for their current leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames.
Kiko: "We start rehearsals here! Our entire team is ready to work out the details and get everything ready to deliver an unforgettable show for fans during The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022!"
Soundcheck
"Trust" - Cryptic Writings
"Symphony of Destruction" - Countdown to Extinction
"Sweating Bullets" - Countdown to Extinction
Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 are as listed:
May
3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre