MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares More Rehearsal Footage For The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022; "Sweating Bullets", "Trust" And More

Checking in from the road, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared more behind-the-scenes footage from from the band's rehearsal sessions for their current leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames.

Kiko: "We start rehearsals here! Our entire team is ready to work out the details and get everything ready to deliver an unforgettable show for fans during The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022!"

Soundcheck

"Trust" - Cryptic Writings

"Symphony of Destruction" - Countdown to Extinction

"Sweating Bullets" - Countdown to Extinction

Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 are as listed:

May

3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre