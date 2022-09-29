MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares New Fan Q&A, Looks Back On Recording Open Source Solo Album (Video)
September 29, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has checked in from the road with another fan-fuelled Q&A. Check it out below.
Loureiro released Open Source in July 2020. Get the album here, and find a full audio stream below.
Tracklisting:
"Overflow
"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"
"Imminent Threat"
"Liquid Times"
"Sertão"
"Vital Signs"
"Dreamlike"
"Black Ice"
"In Motion"
"Running With The Bulls"
"Du Monde"
Album stream: