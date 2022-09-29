MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares New Fan Q&A, Looks Back On Recording Open Source Solo Album (Video)

September 29, 2022, 9 minutes ago

news megadeth kiko loureiro riff notes

MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares New Fan Q&A, Looks Back On Recording Open Source Solo Album (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has checked in from the road with another fan-fuelled Q&A. Check it out below.

Loureiro released Open Source in July 2020. Get the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow
"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"
"Imminent Threat"
"Liquid Times"
"Sertão"
"Vital Signs"
"Dreamlike"
"Black Ice"
"In Motion"
"Running With The Bulls"
"Du Monde"

Album stream:



Featured Audio

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews