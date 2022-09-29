MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares New Fan Q&A, Looks Back On Recording Open Source Solo Album (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has checked in from the road with another fan-fuelled Q&A. Check it out below.

Loureiro released Open Source in July 2020. Get the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream: