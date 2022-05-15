MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 Video Diary: Day 1

Checking in from the road, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared behind-the-scenes video from The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Check it out below.

The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 kicked off on Saturday, April 9th at The Michelob Ultra Arena inside The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 are as listed:

May

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre