MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Video Diary From Canadian Leg Of Crush The World Tour 2023
June 11, 2023, an hour ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared a video diary from the band's recent tour through Canada, which ran through April and May. Check it out below.
The live footage was shot by Reginald Almeida.
On May 13th, Megadeth brought their Crush The World tour to the Avenir Centre Moncton, New Brunswick. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"
"Angry Again"
"We'll Be Back"
"Wake Up Dead"
"In My Darkest Hour"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Trust"
"A Tout Le Monde"
"Tornado of Souls"
"Symphony of Destruction"
"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"
Encore:
"Mechanix"
Encore 2:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Crush The World Tour dates are as follows:
June
24 – Tampa, FL
July
16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek
26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023
29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock
31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
August
2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest
4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten
13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air
16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai
17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena
19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest
22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg
27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival
September
1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway
22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway
October
6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock