MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares "We'll Be Back" Rehearsal Footage From US Tour

On August 24th, Megadeth played at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA supporting Five Finger Death Punch. During thier set they performed the first single, "We'll Be Back", from their new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! live for the first time.

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared footage of the band rehearsing the song for the show.

here.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

"We’ll Be Back" (live debut)

"Sweating Bullets"

"Dystopia"

"Trust"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Check out BraveWords' review for The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! here.