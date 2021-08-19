MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Takes On HERMAN LI's Blind Guitar Challenge (Video)

Throughout April, some of the world's greatest guitarists came together to raise money and celebrate the music of legendary guitarist and composer Jason Becker, who has been living with ALS for over 30 years and continues to compose and record music.

The virtual event, hosted in part by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li, included three components:

1) A livestream telethon-style fundraiser on Twitch: special guests appeared on Herman Li's Twitch channel (twitch.tv/hermanli) to play, jam and participate in fan-generated challenges with all money raised going directly to Jason's medical trust.

2) Artists donated signed guitars, merch and other rare items which will be sold via a special Reverb shop to benefit Jason. Details TBA.

3) Three of Jason's most important guitars will be auctioned off later this year, including the guitars seen on the covers of Perpetual Burn, Speed Metal Symphony and the original "Numbers" guitar played by Eddie Van Halen. Details TBA.

Musicians participating in the fundraiser included: Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Mark Tremonti, John Petrucci, Kiko Loureiro, Tosin Abasi, Nita Strauss, Orianthi, Devin Townsend, Dave Ellefson, Michael Angelo Batio, Guthrie Govan, Tim Henson, Alex Skolnick, Albert Lee, Matt Heafy, Zoltan Bathory, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Satchel (Steel Panther), John 5, Gus G, Nili Brosh, Jason Richardson, The Dooo (YouTube), Jared Dines, Ola Englund, Steve Terreberry (StevieT on YouTube), Tyler Larson (Music is Win on YouTube), Cole Rolland, Thomas McRocklin, Rusty Cooley, Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen), Sam Totman, Chris Broderick, Lari Basilio, Sophie Lloyd, Federico Mondelli and Fabiola Bellomo (Frozen Crown), Alex Lee (Holy Grail), Stevie Salas, Elliot Easton, Mika Tyyska, Daniel Dekay, N&M Creation (YouTube) and more TBA.

The Twitch clip below features Li chatting and jamming with Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro.